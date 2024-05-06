US Ambassador Blome calls on opposition leader Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The United States (US) ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday called on leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub.

The supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan was discussed during the meeting held in the opposition’s chamber in National Assembly.

Senior PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Barrister Gohar were also present in the meeting.

“The overall political and economic situation of Pakistan was discussed with the US ambassador,” Omar Ayub said, while speaking to media after the meeting.

He said that no country can prosper without the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.