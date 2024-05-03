US Ambassador Blome meets Punjab officials during three-day visit to Lahore

Donald Blome held meetings with Punjab CM, Acting Governor and opposition leader

By Muhammad Hasan Raza

LAHORE - US Ambassador Donald Blome met new Punjab officials to explore opportunities to strengthen the US-Pakistan partnership in the province during his three-day visit to Lahore.

He also held meetings and attended events focused on US-Pakistan collaboration in the fields of IT, health and culture.

The US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins also joined ambassador Blome for his series of engagements.

Ambassador Blome met Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Acting Governor and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

The ambassador highlighted the US interest in strengthening the trade and investment relationship with Pakistan, discussed the positive impacts of initiatives under the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, and explored additional areas for future collaboration.

The ambassador also visited the offices of Systems Limited and Remington Pharmaceuticals to learn more about ongoing US-Pakistan collaborations in the IT and health sectors.

“The US government is providing almost $85 million funding to address the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan, including $12 million to treat severely malnourished children,” ambassador Blome said.

“I appreciated the opportunity to hear about the work Remington Pharmaceuticals is doing to combat malnutrition and other global health challenges, including in collaboration with US-based partners.”

The ambassador also visited the Forman Christian College to see a USAID-constructed women’s dormitory and to visit the US government-funded EducationUSA office, which provides free advising services on studying abroad opportunities in the United States.

Another highlight of his trip was attending a concert at the Lahore Fort by Raining Jane, a band comprised of four American women.

“Back home in the United States, Raining Jane has played a leadership role in supporting girls’ dreams of becoming musicians by establishing a Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls in Los Angeles,” ambassador Blome said.

“I’m so pleased they are able to be here to inspire the next generation of Pakistani musicians, both women and men, to be influential leaders in their own communities.”