Atta Tarar holds open court session in NA-127, pledges swift resolution of workers' issues

States his constituency is like his home

Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 15:43:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar conducted an open court session at his office in constituency NA-127, where he attentively heard the grievances of the workers.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader directed the swift resolution of these issues, emphasizing the significance of addressing the concerns of the constituency's residents and workers promptly.

Tarar expressed his commitment to prioritize the resolution of workers' problems, stating that his constituency was like his home, and the workers were akin to family members.

During the event, Rana Mubasar Iqbal, MPA Mian Imran Javed, and other leaders extended messages of condolence on the passing of Afzal Hussain Tarar, praying for his soul to be granted the highest rank of Jannah.

Federal Minister Atta Tarar lauded Afzal Hussain Tarar's contributions to the party and the nation, highlighting his kindness and respectfulness within the family.