Oath-taking ceremony of Governor Punjab postponed

Now, will be held on May 7

Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 15:13:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The scheduled oath-taking ceremony for Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider has been postponed,

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Secretary Hassan Murtaza has announced the new schedule for oath-taking ceremony.

Originally planned for today (Sunday), the ceremony has been rescheduled to take place on May 7 at 6 pm sharp at the Governor House in Lahore.

Sources indicated that the postponement was due to the unavailability of former Governor Punjab, Balighur Rehman.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) reportedly requested the PPP leadership to postpone the ceremony for this reason.

It's pertinent to note that on Saturday, PPP's nominated Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi were appointed for their respective offices.