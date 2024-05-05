Family of suicide bomber Nizamuddin discloses revelations about the terrorist

Linked to TTP, carried out suicide bombing on Army

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The father and brothers of a suicide bomber have made shocking revelations about him, according to security sources.

The father of Nizamuddin, the suicide bomber linked to TTP, disclosed that his son was deported to Afghanistan, where he received illegal training.

The family's income sources, social status, and relationships have been ruined due to involvement of their family member in illegal activities.

The bomber's brother claimed that TTP enticed his sibling with money and coerced him into carrying out the suicide bombing.

Terrorists allegedly administered addictive injections to terrorist Nizamuddin. Nizamuddin was utilized by terrorists to perpetrate a suicide bombing targeting the Pakistan Army on August 17, 2023.

Following the identification of the terrorist suicide bomber, his family has been deported abroad.