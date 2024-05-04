Hearing against Ali Amin Gandapur adjourned until May 17

The case is about alleged recovery of weapons and alcohol

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad district and sessions court has adjourned the case hearing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur until May 17.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha presided over the hearing in a case which was registered at the Bhara Kahu police station about alleged recovery of weapons and alcohol.

Ali Amin's counsel Raja Zahoorul Hassan appeared before the court.

However, the questionnaire based on Section 342 for the accused was not provided during today's proceedings.

The court stated that the questionnaire would be provided within the next two to three days and adjourned the case hearing until May 17.

On Friday, the court had completed the cross-examination of all witnesses in the weapons and alcohol recovery case against Ali Amin Gandapur.

A case was registered against Gandapur in October 2016 following the recovery of weapons and alcohol from Bani Gala.

However, Gandapur claimed that he was carrying honey bottles which were confiscated by police.