PML-N sitting to mull strategy amid wheat crisis, PM to attend meeting

Reorganisation of the party will also be discussed in the meeting

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The central leaders of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will sit together today at party’s Model Town Secretariat to mull strategy amid wheat purchase crisis in Punjab.

According to sources, party leader Nawaz Sharif and party president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the meeting. Nawaz Sharif has asked Shehbaz Sharif to attend today’s meeting.

The meeting of the central leaders of PML-N will be held at 2 pm in the party secretariat. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is expected to attend the meeting while senior leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif will be in attendance during the important meeting. Provincial ministers, other relevant officials have been directed to make sure their presence at the Model Town Secretariat meeting. Party leaders will be briefed on the issue of wheat procurement in the consultative meeting. It should be noted that a day earlier Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had presided over a meeting regarding wheat procurement. The sources said, during the meeting, reorganization of the party will also be discussed and preparations for the PML-N general council meeting on May 11 will also come under discussion in the consultative meeting. Also Read: Nawaz Sharif decides to hold accountable those who created wheat crisis

Earlier on Friday, during a consultative meeting of the PML-N, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif decided to hold accountable those who created wheat crisis in the country.

According to details, the meeting, held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif, was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and other leaders.

During the meeting, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin gave a briefing on the issue of wheat procurement and stated that the responsibility of the wheat crisis lies with those who imported wheat from abroad.