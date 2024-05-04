Nawaz Sharif decides to hold accountable those who created wheat crisis

During the meeting, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin gave briefing on the issue of wheat procurement

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has decided to hold accountable those who created wheat crisis in the country, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, a consultative meeting of the PML-N was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif which was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and other leaders.

During the meeting, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin gave a briefing on the issue of wheat procurement and stated that the responsibility of the wheat crisis lies with those who imported wheat from abroad.

According to inside sources, Nawaz Sharif summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Lahore on May 6 (Monday) in connection with the wheat scandal. The Prime Minister is likely to submit a report on the wheat scandal on May 6.

Sources said that various options are under consideration in this regard. The Punjab government will decide whether to buy wheat or not from farmers when the facts come out.

Sources also said that the option of giving Kisan Card worth 500 billion rupees to farmers is also under consideration. Nawaz Sharif also issued instructions to give Kisan Card to farmers as soon as possible.

