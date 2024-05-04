PMD predicts mainly dry weather for most parts of country

Published On: Sat, 04 May 2024 04:36:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country and hot in central and southern parts during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at few places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Gusty winds/windstorm is expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in the upper parts during the next 18 to 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy/dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. Rain and drizzle occurred at isolated places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad remained the hottest places in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 42 degrees Celsius.

