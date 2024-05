NAB should investigate wheat crisis in Punjab: Asad Qaiser

Pakistan Pakistan NAB should investigate wheat crisis in Punjab: Asad Qaiser

The May 9 was an orchestrated drama, says PTI leader

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 May 2024 17:42:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser says farmers are in miserable condition in Punjab and it is utter failure of the provincial government.

Talking to media in Lahore, senior PTI leader said that NAB should hold an inquiry of the prevailing wheat crisis in Punjab.

“Punjab has become a police state. PTI won the Feb 8 elections across the country including Lahore but those who counted the ballots were more important than those who cast the votes,” Qaiser said.

The senior politician demanded that the detained PTI workers and leaders must be released immediately.

Also Read: Election with stolen mandate has no credibility, says PTI leader Asad Qaiser

“The May 9 was an orchestrated drama and the people of Pakistan buried it on Feb 8 with the power of ballot,” he said.

He added that they will safeguard the constitution of Pakistan and will visit Karachi soon to meet the media and other stakeholders.

The former NA speaker said that all the culprits of May 9 vandalism would be punished according to the law.

Read More: Dr Saif berates Punjab CM, says Maryam unmindful of farmers' problems

The senior PTI leader said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government isn’t getting funds from the centre.