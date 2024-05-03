Election with stolen mandate has no credibility, says PTI leader Asad Qaiser

Labelled it black chapter of Pakistan's history

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser asserted that contesting elections in the face of stolen public mandates held no validity.

Addressing to the Lahore High Court Bar Association, Asad Qaiser painted a grim picture of Pakistan's current political landscape, decrying what he described as a "black chapter" in the nation's history.

He alleged the stolen mandate in election casting doubt on the fairness of electoral processes, referring it injustice to constitution.

"The current situation resembles a law of the jungle," Qaiser lamented, pointing to recent events such as the May 9 riots, which he claimed were misrepresented in the media to vilify his party.

He insisted for an independent commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for transparency amidst what he characterized as a "police state."

PTI leader highlighted that there was a growing dissent among the public particularly in the province where discussions against the state were becoming increasingly prevalent.

Asad Qaisar insisted that the party respect and honor the armed forces but armed forces must follow its constitutional role.

He affirmed that party was firmed to face the injustice and violence and demanded the release of PTI founder, party leaders and workers.