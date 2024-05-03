15 killed, 22 injured as bus falls into ravine in Chilas

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a hospital in Chilas.

Updated On: Fri, 03 May 2024 08:01:13 PKT

CHILAS (Dunya News) – At least 15 persons lost their lives and 22 more were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Chilas, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan province in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred at the Karakoram Highway in Pashu Khaldas area of Chilas where a by travelling to Hunza from Rawalpindi while taking a sharp turn fell into a gorge, killing 15 persons and injuring 22 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a hospital in Chilas. Rescue sources informed that the death toll may rise further as most of the injured were in critical condition.

This is developing story

