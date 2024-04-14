Six dead, two injured in Lasbela road crash

Recklessly-driven car overturned on a road

LASBELA (Dunya News) - Six people were dead and two injured when a recklessly-driven car overturned on a road in Landani area of Lasbela here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

On information, rescue teams and police reached the accident site and started rescue operation.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to hospital. The deceased and the injured belonged to Hub.

An initial report suggests that the accident was the outcome of reckless driving. Further investigation is under way.