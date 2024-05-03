Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Bandipora district.

Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 03:57:55 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Bandipora district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a separate development in the same area, Indian troops arrested three youth during a search operation.

