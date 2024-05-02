PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas

Pakistan Pakistan PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas

Pakistan to send high level delegation to Baku

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 22:20:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the need to work together with Azerbaijan to enhance trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence, connectivity, education and cultural exchanges, and people to people contact.

The prime minister said that he intended to send a high level ministerial delegation to Baku to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“Pakistan is also prepared to convene the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission meeting at an early date where both sides could discuss matters related to cooperation in various fields,” the prime minister said while talking to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov who called on him here.

The ambassador briefed the prime minister on the current state of bilateral relations, highlighting the recent inauguration of flights between Baku and Karachi, in addition to the flights already operating between Baku and Islamabad as well as Baku and Lahore.

He informed that the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan is also expected to visit Pakistan later this month. He also briefed the prime minister on the various institutional mechanisms and their upcoming meetings later this year.

While admiring the beauty of the city of Baku, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he wanted to replicate the beautification of Baku in Islamabad and suggested that both cities could explore enhanced cooperation through sister city agreement among them. He emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to Azerbaijan and the two countries enjoyed excellent brotherly relations.

He conveyed his greetings for President Ilham Aliyev and fondly recalled their telephone conversation on Eid ul Fitr. He also recalled his interactions with the leadership of Azerbaijan during his visit to Baku in June 2023 and reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister congratulated Azerbaijan on being selected as the host city for the COP 29 Summit meeting that will be held in November 2024 and said he looked forward to receiving the Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan next week, who will be carrying the formal invitation letter of the Azeri President for the COP 29 meeting.

He said that Pakistan wanted to enhance its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan and also looked forward to the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Islamabad soon.

