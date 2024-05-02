CM Murad says stern steps being taken to restore law, order in Sindh

Pakistan Pakistan CM Murad says stern steps being taken to restore law, order in Sindh

CM Murad says stern steps being taken to restore law, order in Sindh

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 15:51:25 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated on Thursday that his government was taking strict measures to preserve peace and restore law and order in the province.

The chief minister’s comments follow President Zardari’s orders to the provincial government during a Wednesday meeting for initiating a crackdown on criminals and gangs across Sindh.

CM Shah, while chairing the 31st meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee, said that a comprehensive strategy had been formulated to eliminate street crimes and kidnap for ransom.

He said the Sindh government was working hard against drug mafia and trafficking.

Shah also mentioned that the president gave instructions to speed up operation against narcotics.

He said the Apex Committee decided that the Anti-Narcotics Department would speed up the operation in collaboration with other provinces and federal agencies. He said the meeting decided to keep a close watch on schools to keep children safe from drugs.

It was decided that institutions would be established for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The meeting received a briefing from Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon who informed that a drug-peddling Nigerian was arrested, while three drug dealers were killed in a crackdown in Hyderabad.

Memon said that 164 cases related to drug trade were registered and 166 arrests were made.

He further informed that a huge stash of drugs, including 4.3kg of heroin, 419.472kg of hashish and 1,200 kg of cannabis, was also seized in the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, the Karachi corps commander said that the Sindh government would be fully supported in the anti-narcotics operation.