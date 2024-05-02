COAS Gen Asim calls for holding constitution in high esteem

Gen Asim says the PAF has always lived up to the expectations of the nation

RISALPUR (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said on Thursday “we are aware of our constitutional limits and expect others to hold it in high esteem.”

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at Pakistan Air Force Asghar Khan Academy here, the army chief reminded that Article 19 of the Constitution clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion.

“Those who flout the clear restrictions imposed on freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution cannot point fingers at others,” he added.

While lauding the professionalism of the force, Gen Asim said the PAF has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

He said without a strong air force, a country is at the mercy of any aggressor.

The COAS said the PAF patrolled the airspace with unparalleled bravery and professionalism, and February 2019 is a great example for all of us.

He asked the passed out cadets that they are “the center of our hopes, the guardian of the skies and the guarantor of regional unity.”

He said we expect that the cadets will lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence.

Gen Asim expressed the confidence that the cadets will never hesitate to sacrifice for the defence, honour and dignity of the motherland.

He said the military leadership expects that you will always uphold our nation's best spirit, professionalism and the eternal tradition of bravery.

He said the arms race will also disturb the balance of power in our region.

Regarding Palestine situation, he said Gaza war is the latest example of the sufferings that wars can bring. He said indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women and children in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.

About Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India has illegally occupied Kashmir. Silence of the entire world about the ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir cannot suppress the voice of freedom there, he added.

The COAS said we will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers.