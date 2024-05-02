No intention to be strict with JUI-F rally in Karachi, says Sanaullah

Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 11:30:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has stated that the government has no intention to be strict with participants of the march announced by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Karachi today (Thursday).

In a statement, the former interior minister said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif themselves would engage in talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman since they enjoyed close and cordial association with the JUI-F chief.

Sanaullah said that unless everyone sat together, political stability could not be ensured, adding that the matter needed to be amicably settled.

The JUI-F is holding a protest rally against what Fazl terms “rigging in the general elections” in Karachi at 4:00 pm today. Ahead of the rally, the traffic police have come up with a diversion plan to avoid traffic jams on different routes.

For the participants of the rally, parking arrangements have been finalised at the Excise Chowrangi, Bagh-e-Jinnah and Mazar-e-Quaid Gate. The Numaish Chowrangi road will remain closed while traffic will be diverted to MA Jinnah Road, one of Karachi's main arteries.