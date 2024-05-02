PM Shehbaz saddened by passing of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz saddened by passing of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed

PM Shehbaz saddened by passing of UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 10:21:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences on Thursday following the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, the representative of the ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Al Ain.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the leadership and people of the UAE during this time of mourning,” the prime minister shared on his X timeline.

He emphasised Sheikh Tahnoun's significant role in strengthening the bond between Pakistan and the UAE, stating that his contributions would be remembered for years to come.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered prayers for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant Sheikh Tahnoun eternal peace.

Born in 1942, Tahnoun was among the select individuals who had accompanied Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding father, since an early age.

In response to his passing, the UAE government declared a seven-day mourning period.