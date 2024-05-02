Five of a family injured by electric shock in Lahore

Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 08:36:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Five members of a family were injured as a result of an electric shock caused by a short circuit in Shalimar Town on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in Gulbahar Colony, where five people suffered electric shocks, resulting in serious injuries.

On receiving information, a rescue team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the wounded ito a hospital.

Following an initial investigation, police confirmed that the incident was caused by a short circuit.