One killed, five injured in trailer, rickshaw collision in Hyderabad

Police have confiscated the trailer while its driver managed to escape from the scene.

Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 07:24:57 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – One person was killed and five other were critically injured when a trailer hot a loader rickshaw in Hyderabad on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Jamshoro-Kotri Site National Highway where a speeding trailer hit a loader rickshaw from behind, killing one woman on the spot and injuring five other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Police have confiscated the trailer while its driver managed to escape from the scene.

