MQM-P urges President Zardari to play role in restoring Karachi's peace

A high-level delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan called on Asif Zardari

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 20:41:39 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A high-level delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) led by its convenor Dr Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui called on President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the spokesperson of MQM-P, the delegation comprised of Syed Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar. The meeting was also attended by interior minister Mohsin Naqvi and chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The overall law and order situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

It was emphasised in the huddle that all the political parties should craft a joint strategy to pull the country out of the prevailing economic crises.

The MQM delegation showed its reservations over the deteriorating law and order situation of Karachi.

The delegation expressed the resentment over increase in the incidents of street crime and precious lives lost in Karachi.

The spokesperson added that the MQM delegation urged the president to play his role in restoring peace in the metropolitan.