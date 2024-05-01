PA speaker constitutes committee to amend assembly rules

The committee will submit its report within a period of three months

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan constituted a special committee to amend the assembly rules of procedure.

As per the notification, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan will be the convenor of the 12-member committee while Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman and Leader of the Opposition Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar have been made the members of the said committee.

The other members of the committee include MPAs Sami Ullah Khan, Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar, Usama Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Awais Dreshak, Sarah Ahmad, Amina Hassan, Junaid Afzal Sahi and Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan.

The notification issued by the assembly secretariat said that the committee will review the Rules of Procedure of Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

The committee will propose amendments in the said rules to bring them at par with the rules and best practices of sister legislatures of Pakistan.

The committee will submit its report within a period of three months, read the notification issued by the assembly secretariat.