Speaker seeks suggestions to make Punjab Assembly people-friendly

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Ahmad Khan has sought suggestions to make the assembly people-friendly.

In a statement, the speaker says he firmly believes that the assembly is a sacred place for resolving public issues.

He said he intended to make the assembly a hospitable place for the general public and the people should be welcomed here.

"As a first step, I have initiated change of the security personnel’s uniform. The Punjab Assembly should be the true representative of the people," he concluded.