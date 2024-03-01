Election 2024 Party Position

SIC-PTI
92
PML-N
76
PPPP
54
MQM
17
IND
8
JUI
6
Full Result
In-focus

Speaker seeks suggestions to make Punjab Assembly people-friendly

Speaker seeks suggestions to make Punjab Assembly people-friendly

Pakistan

Says Punjab Assembly should be true representative of people

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Ahmad Khan has sought suggestions to make the assembly people-friendly. 

In a statement, the speaker says he firmly believes that the assembly is a sacred place for resolving public issues. 

He said he intended to make the assembly a hospitable place for the general public and the people should be welcomed here.

Read also: PML-N's Malik Ahmad Khan elected PA speaker, Malik Zaheer Channer deputy speaker 

"As a first step, I have initiated change of the security personnel’s uniform. The Punjab Assembly should be the true representative of the people," he concluded.

 

 

Related Topics
Election 2024
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News