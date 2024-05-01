Police ban Chinese nationals' movement without security

Letter stressed security of Chinese personnel involved in non-CPEC projects

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The police on Wednesday imposed a ban on the movement of Chinese citizens without private security and bulletproof conveyance.

After this decision, some Chinese business individuals found themselves restricted to hotels due to security concerns.

Moreover, the police issued a letter stressing the security of Chinese personnel involved in non-CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, the Home Department clarified that within two days, projects not using bulletproof vehicles will be stopped unless they acquire such vehicles.