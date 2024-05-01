KP governor calls on Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam

Wed, 01 May 2024 18:35:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday called on former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra.

According to party sources, the political situation and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

Earlier, KP Governor also held a separate meeting with Maryam Nawaz and congratulated her on assuming the role of first ever woman chief minister of the country.

The inter-provincial coordination and problems being faced by the industrial sector were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also lauded the services of Maryam Nawaz for the people of Punjab.

“Punjab will keep playing the role of elder brother for other provinces. We’ll put Pakistan on the path of development with the help of all the federation units,” said CM Maryam Nawaz.