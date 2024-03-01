Nawaz invites Fazl to join coalition government

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz invites Fazl to join coalition government

Former premier also seeks vote of JUI-F MNAs for PML-N’s candidate for slot of PM

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 01 Mar 2024 18:49:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday invited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the PML-N-led coalition government, Dunya News has reported.

During the meeting which took place at Fazl’s Islamabad residence, the two leaders exchanged views on different matters, including the country’s political situation.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif tried to convince Maulana Fazl to be part of the coalition led by his party.

He also sought the vote of the MNAs associated with the JUI-F for the PML-N’s candidate for the position of prime minister of Pakistan as well as the coalition’s nominee for the slot of president of Pakistan.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief, who was joined by Khyber Paktunkhawa Governor Ghulam Ali and party MNAs Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Noor Alam Khan, received Nawaz Sharif at his residence.

The three-time former prime minister was accompanied by PML-N leaders Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah.