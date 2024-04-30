In-focus

American delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss Pak-US relations

Pakistan

Regional dynamics, security concerns, relevant issues on agenda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A top-level American delegation on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to engage in discussions regarding various facets of Pakistan-US relations.

Sources revealed that the three-member American delegation, led by Under Secretary, John Bass, arrived in Pakistan from Doha, Qatar.

This visit marks the first high-level American delegation to Pakistan since the present government took office.

The agenda encompasses regional dynamics, security concerns, and other relevant issues.

The American delegation is expected to depart tonight following their engagements. 

