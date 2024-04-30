Shahid Khaqan Abbasi acquitted in LNG case as NAB withdraws reference

The accountability court acquitted all the accused including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing

The former prime minister was arrested in LNG case in 2019

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and all other accused were acquitted in the LNG case as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to withdraw the reference.

The former prime minister appeared before the court with his legal team as the accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing on Tuesday.

The deputy prosecutor Azhar Maqbool said that the NAB wanted to withdraw the reference and a petition was moved in this regard before the accountability court.

Later, the court acquitted all the accused including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The former prime minister was arrested in LNG case in 2019 as NAB had moved a reference of Rs 21 billion.