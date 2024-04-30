Interior minister pledges crackdown on passport offices agent mafia

Minister visited the Zarar Shaheed Road NADRA center, Lahore.

LAHORE: (Dunya News): Federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi says the government will eradicate the agent mafia from passport offices.

During his visit to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) center, Zarar Shaheed Road, Lahore, the minister directed the center officials to improve cleanliness arrangements.

The minister also talked to the visitors at the center inquiring about their issues pertaining to issuance of national identity cards and other necessary documents.

He inquired about the process of obtaining documents and directed the officials to resolve public issues swiftly. He also reviewed facilities being provided to visitors at the center.

He claimed that NADRA offices have no agent mafia and assured that action would be taken against such elements in passport offices.

The minister said he is visiting NADRA offices so that he could ascertain public issues and resolve them as soon as possible. He said efforts are underway to issue documents to the public without any delay.

