We won't interfere in high court affairs, it didn't lead to good consequences in the past: CJP

Observes appointment of 'monitoring judge' is also interference

Remarks some people are seemingly more interested in promoting their ideals instead of independence of judiciary

Updated On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 12:43:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk/Dunya News) – Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday said they would not interfere in the matters related to the high court as the practice in the past didn’t produce good consequences.

“Can a chief justice phone a subordinate a judge to order that the verdict should be passed in such a manner?” he asked during the hearing of the matter related to a letter written by the six justices of Islamabad High Court.

“We appoint a ‘monitoring judge’. It is also interference,” the chief justice remarked – a reference to Justice Ijazul Ahsan who severed in the same capacity in the Panama Papers cases filed against the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It seemed that [some] people wanted to promote their thinking instead of independence of judiciary, the chief observed as Attorney General presented Usman Mansoor Awan his arguments while representing the government being the country’s chief law officer.

One the other hand, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that one had to determine what action was to be taken against the one interfering in the court affairs.

Calling for erecting a firewall to stop the practice, Justice Shah said that they had to sit together for finding a solution.

Meanwhile, the attorney general was of the view that the IHC judges had all the powers to required check the alleged interference, including contempt of court.

