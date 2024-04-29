Dozens wheat growers arrested to prevent protest outside Punjab Assembly

Kisan Board Punjab President Rashid Minhala and officials of district bodies have been arrested

Mon, 29 Apr 2024 15:06:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Farmers will begin protest outside the Punjab Assembly against the government failure to procure wheat at 2 pm on Monday (today).

As the Kisan Ittehad Pakistan announced its plan to launch a protest drive, the Punjab government has devised a plan to stop farmers from reaching the provincial capital.

It is reported that heavy contingents of police have been deployed on the motorway and roads leading into Lahore who have arrested a large number of farmers.

Kisan Ittehad Pakistan General Secretary Mian Umair confirmed that the government has blocked the interchanges of the motorways. So far, more than 12 buses carrying farmers have been stopped and the occupants have been arrested, he added.

He said Kisan Board Punjab President Rashid Minhala has already been arrested.

Meanwhile, the district presidents and officials of many districts, including Chiniot and Kasur, were have been arrested last night.

PTI, SIC JOIN FARMERS

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), in the meantime, have decided to join farmers protest.

SIC Chief Whip Rana Shehbaz assured farmers of the opposition’s support in their just cause.

He said that the government was neither buying wheat nor following the suggestions of the house, but started arresting farmers.