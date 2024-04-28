PM Shehbaz, Kuwaiti amir discuss bilateral ties

(Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Riyadh and discussed bilateral ties.

The prime minister thanked the amir for sending him a warm congratulatory letter upon his re-election.

While congratulating Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming the role of amir, the prime minister expressed his desire to work closely with him to transform bilateral ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership that would serve the best interests of the peoples of both countries.

Pakistan and Kuwait had signed a number of MoUs and agreements to deepen cooperation in trade and investment in November 2023.

The prime minister assured the Kuwaiti leadership that these MoUs and agreements would be implemented in an efficient and timely manner.

In addition to bilateral ties, the regional situation, particularly with regards to the crisis in Gaza, was also discussed.

The premier reiterated his invitation to the Kuwaiti amir to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.