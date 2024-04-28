Sheikhupura DHQ Hospital video viral: Two doctors among six suspended

CM had taken notice of the incident

SHEIKHUPURA (Web Desk) – Six officials –two of them doctors – of Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) have been suspended after a video went viral showing an attendant to give an injection to a patient before taking him to an operation theatre.

After the video viral, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Sheikhupura Chief Executive of Health Authority Dr Pervaiz Iqbal conducted the inquiry and found six officials guilty of dereliction of duty and misconduct.

According to the inquiry report, a dispute occurred between a lady doctor and a male doctor on the list of patients to be operated.

It was the responsibility of the lady doctor to give anesthesia to the patient, but she did not do her duty. An attendant of the operation theatre gave injection to the patient before surgery, the report said.

In the light of the inquiry report, six employees including two doctors of Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital have been suspended. Further investigation is under way.

