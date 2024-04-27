PM Shehbaz touches down in Riyadh for WEF's special meeting

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz touches down in Riyadh for WEF's special meeting

PM Shehbaz touches down in Riyadh for WEF’s special meeting

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 20:58:29 PKT

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’ being held from April 28-29.

Riyadh Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and embassy staff received the prime minister and his delegation at the Riyadh royal airport.

The premier was invited to attend the WEF meeting by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the prime minister is accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The prime minister and the ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth and the energy landscape.

The high-level participation in the forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalising regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.

On the margins of the main event, the prime minister and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organisations and other prominent figures participating in the event.

About 1,000 leaders from business, government and academia will participate in the special meeting on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’, WEF said in a press statement.

The meeting, April 28–29, will focus on new pathways to reinvigorate growth globally amid the challenges posed by an increasingly fragmented geopolitical and economic environment.

It will revolve around three themes: revitalising global collaboration; a compact for inclusive growth; and catalysing action on energy for development, it was added.

The event bridges the growing North-South divide, which has further widened on issues such as emerging economic policies, the energy transition and geopolitical shocks.