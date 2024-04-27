Mansehra: Two brothers among three lose lives in lightning strike

Sat, 27 Apr 2024 12:20:46 PKT

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) - In a tragic event, three people including two brothers were killed due to lightning strike in forests in Mansehra.

According to sources, the tragic incident happened in the forests where shepherds, a child among them, were herding their cattle. As lightning struck, Ahmed, Shakeel, and Shafiq lost their lives while child Sadeer suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, in Noshki, Balochistan, another grim episode unfolded as two women fell a victim to a lightning strike, leaving them with severe burns.

Adding to the sorrow, numerous cattle succumbed to the deadly force of nature's electrical discharge.

