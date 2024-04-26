Pakistan in contact with US over energy requirement, says FO

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan in contact with US over energy requirement, says FO

A State Department spokesperson had warned Islamabad regarding "potential risk of sanctions"

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 26 Apr 2024 14:31:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch claimed on Friday that Pakistan was in contact with the US for the country's requirements for energy.

Addressing her weekly media briefing in Islamabad, the spokesperson said she had seen the US statement on Pakistan’s willingness to get energy from Iran.

A State Department spokesperson had warned Islamabad regarding "potential risk of sanctions" following Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Pakistan.

"We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions,' the spokesperson said.

Baloch said there was cooperation for trade on a preferential basis between Pakistan and Iran. She said the matter of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline was discussed and it was also reflected in the joint statement later.

She said Pakistan discussed the trade route between Gwadar and Chabahar ports with the Iranian president. She said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran were robust.

As for Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, Baloch said Pakistan rapped Israel’s atrocities and demanded international investigation. She said Pakistan and Iran had the same stance on the issue of Gaza and Kashmir.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would begin his Saudi Arabia tour on April 28 and also participate in OIC meeting in Gambia.