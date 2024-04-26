Naval Chief participates in 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium in China

Pakistan Navy has been participating in Western Pacific Naval Symposium as an observer since 2014.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday participated in the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium held in China.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release the theme of the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium was “A Shared Future with the Sea.”

The naval chiefs and representatives of different countries from around the world participated in the symposium.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf held separate meetings with Commander US Pacific Fleet, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff of Royal Navy, Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy.

The Naval Chief also met with Chief of Indonesian Navy, Chief of Bangladesh Navy, Chief of Naval Operations of South Korea, Chief of Navy of Singapore and Acting Deputy Commander of Brunei Navy.

During the meetings, the Naval Chief highlighted the role of the Pakistan Navy in dealing with the growing threats in the global maritime domain and the blue economy.

The recent visit of the Chief of the Naval Staff will strengthen bilateral cooperation with participating navies to enhance regional and global maritime security.

