ECP reinstates PTI-backed MNA from NA-81 Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reinstated Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz as an MNA from Gujranwala’s NA-81 constituency.

According to details, Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz's membership was reinstated on the order of the Lahore High Court.

The ECP also issued a notification for the reinstatement of Bilal Ijaz's membership, reducing one seat for the PML-N in the National Assembly.

Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz had succeeded as an independent candidate with the support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, in the recount, PML-N's Azhar Qayyum succeeded.

It should be noted that the Lahore High Court had declared the Election Commission's decision null and void.

