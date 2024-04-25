PMD predicts rain in most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

The PMD has warned that isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs, streams of Balochistan specially in Noushki, Chagai, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Naseerabad from 25th to 27th April.

Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs, streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir on April 27 and April 28.

The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable locations from April 27-29.

The Met Office said that windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc. during the period.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

