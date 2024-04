FM Dar, Canadian envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon and discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Canada.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Canadian high commissioner paid a courtesy call on the foreign minister. They discussed bilateral relations during the meeting.

FM Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to deepen relations with Canada in political, economic and cultural domains; and encouraged Canadian companies to invest in Pakistan.