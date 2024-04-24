ATC adjourns hearing of May 9 violence case

Published On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 22:06:52 PKT

LAHORE (APP) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case involving torching of police vehicles in Mughalpura area allegedly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, until May 11.

The court stated that copies of the challan would be distributed among the accused on the next hearing.

ATC duty judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and others were presented before the court.

The prosecution filed a challan against the accused, stating that they were investigated in jail and were found guilty.

The Mughalpura police had registered the case against the PTI leaders and others for torching police vehicles during the May 9 violent riots.