Weather turns pleasant as Lahore receive light rain

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in the city during next 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Light rain accompanied by cool breeze in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Tuesday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

However, rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

According to details, rain was reported from Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Ferozepur Road, Link Road, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Twonship, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Awan Town Wahdat Road and other parts of the city.

