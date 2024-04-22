PTI founder, spouse still listed, as names of former cabinet members taken off ECL

Updated On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 21:51:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government removed the names of former PTI-led government cabinet members from the Exit Control List on Monday, Dunya News has reported.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved the removal of names belonging to cabinet members of the PTI government from the ECL. However, the names of PTI founder, his spouse Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari and Farah Gogi will remain listed on the ECL.

Those removed from the ECL include current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Zaidi, Khusro Bakhtiar, Azam Swati, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Mehboob Sultan, Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem and Shireen Mazari.

Sources said that the federal government removed the names of former federal cabinet members from the ECL in line with the recommendations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).