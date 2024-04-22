KP CM Gandapur denounces by-elections as rigged like Feb 8

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, denounced what he marked as the worst rigging in history, repeating the February 8 electoral irregularities in recent by-elections.

During a press conference, Chief Minister Gandapur talked about the disputed mandate.

He highlighted discrepancies in voting patterns. In certain constituencies of Punjab, candidates received more votes than in the general elections, raising suspicions of foul play.

He also asserted transparency in KP's electoral process. He welcomed a federal government inquiry into electricity theft but cautioned against unjust accusations against citizens.

Regarding financial disparities, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's entitlement to over Rs 1500 billion owed by the federal government.

Expressing solidarity with his party, he vowed to stage peaceful protests across provinces on false cases.

Moreover, he demanded the return of reserved seats allegedly assigned to another party by the Chief Election Commissioner.

CM Gandapur urged the federal government to address rising terrorism incidents and provide requested police reinforcements.

He pledged to rectify false FIRs filed on May 9.

Chief Minister Gandapur concluded by highlighting the sacrifices of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.