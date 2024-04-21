Punjab CM Maryam claims PML-N to win clear majority in by-election

Pledged to resolve public crisis

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has confidently claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will clinch a historic victory with a resounding majority in the by-election.

Addressing league voters, she asserted its welcoming that PML-N voters were casting votes today. Punjab CM underscored the swift and substantial relief measures her government has implemented in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz insisted that her administration has prioritized providing relief, relief and only relief to the people of Punjab within a short span of time.

She emphasized that farmers, laborers, students, and women were at the forefront of her government's agenda.

Highlighting the tangible outcomes of her administration's efforts, Nawaz listed several projects under the belt, including the Ramazan Nigheban Package, distribution of twenty thousand bikes, and the provision of affordable flour and bread.

She stressed that these initiatives spoke volumes about her administration's performance in the province.

CM reiterated her commitment to serving the common man, asserting that she and her team were always ready to address the needs of the people.

Maryam Nawaz announced plans to launch a laptop and iPad scheme across Punjab in the near future.

Expressing her dedication to advancing the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif and the public, Nawaz highlighted that under his leadership, the PML-N was earnestly working to resolve public issues.

Voting on five national and 16 provincial assembly seats is continue for by-election.