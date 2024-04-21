One killed, three injured in dispute at polling stations, police arrest IPP workers

Polling of by-elections will end on 5pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three people were injured in violence during by-election on 21 seats of National and provincial assemblies on Sunday.

In a tragic turn of events, Muhammad Yousaf, a 60-year-old candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Narowal constituency PP-54, met a fatal end in a clash between supporters of PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The incident occurred in the village of Kot Najo, where tensions between the opposing political factions boiled over into violence.

According to sources familiar with the situation, a dispute erupted between PML-N and PTI voters, escalating into physical confrontation. In the midst of the altercation, members of the opposition party reportedly struck Yousaf on the head with a stick. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Yousaf succumbed to his injuries before reaching medical assistance.

A clash erupted between workers of the PML-N and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) at the Government Primary School Nizampura in Shekupura district's tehsil Ferozawala constituency PP-139.