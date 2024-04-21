By-elections: Voting begins amid closure of internet, mobile phone service

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Voting has begun on Sunday morning in by-elections on five national and 16 provincial assembly seats amid suspension of internet and mobile phone service and tight security.

There was not a single voter in the polling stations at around 8:15 in the morning due to a Sunday close. Even there was no polling agents were present in the camps set up outside polling stations to guide voters.

Rangers and army officials were deployed in some sensitive constriuencies.

Mobile phone and internet service was suspended in 13 cities of Punjab early in the morning and likely to remain off till late night. The Punjab Home Department wrote a letter to the Ministry of Interior seeking suspension of internet.

Cellular and internet services will remain suspended in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Talagang, Gujrat, Alipur, Zafarwal, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Sadiqabad, Alipur Chattha and Kot Chattha.

Elections were originally scheduled for 23 constituencies. However, the results of two of those seats, one provincial and one national, have already been announced.

THE POLLING

Polling will be held from 8 am until 5 pm without any break. There are five National Assembly, 12 Punjab Assembly, two Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two Balochistan Assembly seats are up for grab.

Approximately 2.55 million voters will use their right to franchise for the NA constituencies, while around 3.61 million people will cast votes for 16 provincial assembly seats nationwide.

The Election Commission (ECP) has provided 6.23 million ballot papers to the returning officers (ROs) concerned which were handed over to presiding officers from their camp offices on Saturday.

MONITORING AND CONTROL ROOMS

According to a spokesperson of the ECP, an Election Monitoring and Control Centre has been established to monitor the by-elections. The center will have the facility for people to contact and register their complaints regarding the election.

The spokesperson said a prompt action would be taken to resolve the complaints in a timely manner. For this purpose, trained staff has been appointed in the control centre.

Control centres have been set up at four levels for registration of voter complaints and their prompt resolution.

THE ELECTION DAY

In Punjab, 2,599 polling stations have been set up for voting.

According to Punjab police spokesperson, of them, 419 polling stations have been declared as very sensitive and 1,082 sensitive.

He said 663 polling stations are for men, 649 for women and 1,289 are joint stations.

Meanwhile, in Kasur, 2,500 police, army and Rangers personnel will perform duty in 342 polling stations. A control room has been set up in the DPO’s office to monitor the whole district. CCTV cameras have been installed in 60 sensitive polling stations.

More to follow