PM Shehbaz to undertake China visit in May to fast-track CPEC projects, says Mashhood

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz to undertake China visit in May to fast-track CPEC projects, says Mashhood

PM Shehbaz to undertake China visit in May to fast-track CPEC projects, says Mashhood

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 17:40:51 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has stated that Pakistan’s economy was heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mashhood expressed these views while talking to reporters during his visit to the China Window, a Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar.

Mashhood told media that from May 14, the prime minister would make an official visit to the People’s Republic of China which would restore the confidence of the brotherly neighbouring country and the CPEC project would move towards success quickly.

He said that during the last regime, not only the CPEC project was neglected, but also an attempt was made to spoil the relations between the two brotherly countries.

He said the premier wanted to make Pakistan a partner in economic development and that was the reason he was bringing investment from Pakistan’s friendly countries so that the country could become self-reliant.

According to a press release issued here, Mashhood visited different galleries of the China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the Visitor’s Book.