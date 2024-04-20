PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pak-China economic, cultural relations developing swiftly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and China are strengthening rapidly due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sharing his message on the International Day of Chinese Language, the PM emphasised today was the day of Chinese language representing decades-old Chinese culture.

Shehbaz Sharif said that with the prowess of its economic development, China had made its mark across the globe. He added that the Chinese culture and language were rapidly becoming popular all over the world.

He affirmed that the Chinese language had become the major language of communication around the world, making it official language of communication by the United Nations (UN).

He said the number of people learning Chinese in Pakistan was increasing rapidly, which would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said all possible measures were being taken at the public and private level to promote the Chinese language and literature in Pakistan in order to further strengthen bilateral relations.



